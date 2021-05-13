X

Pro-Palestine protesters gather in downtown Dayton

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Cornelius Frolik

A sizable crowd of demonstrators gathered this morning at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton in support of Palestine and to condemn what they say is the oppression of the Palestinian people.

The demonstration was organized by Osman Gazi Mosque on Valley Street in Old North Dayton, and worshippers came directly from the mosque after a congregation prayer, said Eldar Muradov, president of the group.

“We are here to stand with our Palestinian brothers who are being oppressed,” Muradov said.

Pro-Palestine rally in downtown Dayton. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF
Today is Eid al-Fitr, which is a religious festival and one of the two major holidays celebrated by Muslims around the world, as they break the month-long fast of Ramadan.

Demonstrators waved Turkish and Palestinian flags and held up signs that read “Free Palestine” and “Hands off Palestine.”

The crowd chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

“We’re here to spread awareness and be the voice of the Palestine people,” Muradov said. “We want peace.”

