Pro-Palestine protesters gather in downtown Dayton

A sizable crowd of demonstrators gathered this morning at Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton in support of Palestine and to condemn what they say is the oppression of the Palestinian people.
The demonstration was organized by Osman Gazi Mosque on Valley Street in Old North Dayton, and worshippers came directly from the mosque after a congregation prayer, said Eldar Muradov, president of the group.
“We are here to stand with our Palestinian brothers who are being oppressed,” Muradov said.
Demonstrators waved Turkish and Palestinian flags and held up signs that read “Free Palestine” and “Hands off Palestine.”
The crowd chanted, “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”
“We’re here to spread awareness and be the voice of the Palestine people,” Muradov said. “We want peace.”