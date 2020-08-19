Progresso recall: It isn’t chicken soup

Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup is recalled because it isn’t chicken noodle soup.
The cans labeled as chicken noodle soup actually contain meatballs and pasta, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.
The following product shipped to retail locations nationwide is under recall:
- 14-ounce cans of Progresso Organic Chicken Noodle Soup with a best by date of May 26, 2022, printed on the bottom of the can and a best by date of June 9, 2022, printed on the product case.
The cans have the establishment number “EST18826A” printed on the bottom of the can under the best by date.
The Progresso soup product contains milk and soy, which are known allergens, as well as beef and pork that are not declared on the product label. Anyone who has purchased the product should throw it away or return it to the place of purchase, the release stated.
The problem was discovered based on consumer complaints.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact the General Mills Consumer Help Line at 1-800-200-9377.