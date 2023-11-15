Project Comfort: Nearly 1,000 winter items donated to domestic violence survivors in Montgomery County

Nearly 1,000 winter hats, gloves and socks were donated to domestic violence survivors in Montgomery County as part of Project Comfort.

The joint initiative by the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and Dayton Police Department urged community members to donate cold-weather items during October, which is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“Many times domestic violence ends up being a cycle of violence and it affects the entire family,” said Dayton police Lt. Mark Ponichtera. “We want to support the victims as much as possible.”

Donation barrels were placed throughout Dayton to collect items.

Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said the community response was overwhelming, with one area business requesting a donation barrel because many of its employees wanted to participate.

Others sent in checks to go toward the purchase of desperately needed items.

Heck and staff from the prosecutor’s office on Wednesday delivered nearly 1,000 cold-weather items to the Family Justice Center.

“I cannot stress how important it is to show victims of domestic violence that they are not alone and that there are people who care about them and want to help,” Heck said.

Hats, gloves and socks are among the most requested items at shelters, especially during the winter, according to the prosecutor’s office.

While Project Comfort has ended, those who wish to make a donation can write a check payable to the Prosecutor’s Victim/Witness Division and mail it to the Victim/Witness Division, P.O. Box 972, Dayton, OH 45422. Any funds will go directly to helping victims and families affected by domestic violence.