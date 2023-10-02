‘Project Comfort’ aims to give domestic violence survivors cold-weather clothing

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Montgomery County residents wanting to help survivors of domestic violence and their children keep warm this winter can do so through a new program.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and Dayton Police Department on Monday at the Family Justice Center announced the launch of Project Comfort.

The two offices are accepting donations of new hats, gloves and socks through Oct. 26.

Dayton police Sgt. Roberta Bailey said these are the most requested items at the Family Justice Center during the colder months.

Multiple collection bins are located throughout Dayton:

  • Dayton City Hall
  • Dayton Public Safety Building
  • Montgomery County Courthouse
  • Dayton Municipal Court
  • Dayton Street Maintenance
  • Dayton Waste Collection
  • Dayton Water Department
  • DPD’s central business, east and west districts
  • Dayton Fire Department’s east, west and downtown locations
  • Dayton International Airport

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is also accepting other donations to go toward purchasing hats and other items this winter. Checks can be made payable to Prosecutor’s Victim/Witness, and those wanting to donate should also write a memo saying “DV” or “Domestic Violence.” Checks should be mailed to P.O. Box 972, Dayton, OH, 45422.

The cold-weather clothing drive is in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which happens nationally every October.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said the county and the nation saw an uptick in domestic violence cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people were sheltering with their abusers.

The county prosecutor said that people fearing for their safety and needing help can reach out to his office’s Victim and Witness division, to their local police departments or to social services in the area, like Artemis Center in Dayton, for support.

“It’s critical that we give our support and assistance to victims and their children or families,” Heck said. “All persons deserve to be safe. Everyone has a right to feel safe.”

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

