‘Project Comfort’ aims to give domestic violence survivors cold-weather clothing

Montgomery County residents wanting to help survivors of domestic violence and their children keep warm this winter can do so through a new program.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office and Dayton Police Department on Monday at the Family Justice Center announced the launch of Project Comfort.

The two offices are accepting donations of new hats, gloves and socks through Oct. 26.

Dayton police Sgt. Roberta Bailey said these are the most requested items at the Family Justice Center during the colder months.

Multiple collection bins are located throughout Dayton:

Dayton City Hall

Dayton Public Safety Building

Montgomery County Courthouse

Dayton Municipal Court

Dayton Street Maintenance

Dayton Waste Collection

Dayton Water Department

DPD’s central business, east and west districts

Dayton Fire Department’s east, west and downtown locations

Dayton International Airport

Credit: JIM NOELKER Credit: JIM NOELKER

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is also accepting other donations to go toward purchasing hats and other items this winter. Checks can be made payable to Prosecutor’s Victim/Witness, and those wanting to donate should also write a memo saying “DV” or “Domestic Violence.” Checks should be mailed to P.O. Box 972, Dayton, OH, 45422.

The cold-weather clothing drive is in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which happens nationally every October.

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck Jr. said the county and the nation saw an uptick in domestic violence cases during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many people were sheltering with their abusers.

The county prosecutor said that people fearing for their safety and needing help can reach out to his office’s Victim and Witness division, to their local police departments or to social services in the area, like Artemis Center in Dayton, for support.

“It’s critical that we give our support and assistance to victims and their children or families,” Heck said. “All persons deserve to be safe. Everyone has a right to feel safe.”