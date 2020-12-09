Project proposed in the flood plain of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base

New track will also extend on the north end of Skeel Avenue track from the current starting point on the southwest corner of the golf course parking lot to the northeast corner of the golf course parking lot ending near Facility 30090, the Tennis Club building. Existing mileage signs along the track will be replaced and solar lighting will be added. A shelter near the Tennis Cub will be constructed that will include a water fountain and restrooms. Workout stations will be added at six points along the exercise track.

Soil would be removed from the project so that a net zero fill is maintained in the flood plain. This project will require coordination with the Miami Conservancy District.