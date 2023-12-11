Projects creating 243 Dayton-area jobs win state tax breaks

Explore Montgomery County approves new grants to fuel business expansions

Technicote makes roll label stock, with products including sensitive roll label materials, silicone-coated release liners, films and foils, serving the roll converter market and supply chain industries.

The proposed expansion includes leasing a new manufacturing site. The Tax Credit Authority approved a 1.594%, eight-year “job creation tax credit” for that project.

What that means is: For eight years, Technicote can claim a 1.594% credit on new Ohio payroll related to the project location.

The state put the value of Technicote’s credit at just over $1.1 milion.

Ohio is competing with Indiana for the Technicote expansion, the authority said. An employee there referred questions to a colleague.

In Kettering, Two Six Labs, LLC expects to create 80 full-time positions, generating $10 million in new annual payroll and retaining $200,000 in existing payroll, as a result of the company’s location in that city.

Two Six Labs is a national security technology business focusing on solving cyber, information operations, electronic systems, analytics, and secure solutions, according to a state description.

Here, the proposed project includes the acquisition of a facility for office and lab jobs. The value of this credit, according to the state: More than $1.9 million.

A message seeking comment was sent to a Two Six representative.

Last week, a Montgomery County committee recommended development funds for an anonymous company looking to develop up to 25,000 square feet of lab and sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) space in the Miami Valley Research Park.

That project also was expected to result in 80 new jobs for the region.

The authority approved a 2.211%, nine-year tax credit for the Kettering project.