Joby Aviation recommended for $500,000 for Concorde Drive manufacturing plant

Gwen Eberly, economic development and planning manager for Montgomery County, said 3571 Concorde, a former mail processing site, is the location Joby is focused on at the moment.

A message seeking comment was sent to Joby representatives.

Joby Aviation intends to build a manufacturing facility to make electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL) — sometimes called “flying cars” — near Dayton International, having a facility operating by 2025.

Joby’s local employment could reach 2,000 workers, the state said in September, but recent Montgomery County documents indicate that closer to 1,200 jobs are expected.

Morris said city of Dayton and Dayton Development Coalition officials will meet with Joby representatives for lunch in the Dayton area on Wednesday. She said she does not expect any formal action to take place.

Communities apply for county ED/GE development funding on behalf of companies moving to or expanding in Montgomery County. There are typically two application deadlines for a pair of funding rounds, in November and April.

The committee that met on Monday decides how much to recommend for each project. They can recommend that county commissioners approve the full amount for which municipalities apply, a partial amount — or they may recommend denying funding altogether.

In all, Montgomery County municipalities sought a combined $3.08 million for projects that could create up to 1,830 new jobs and retain 120 more.

“A lot of great jobs are going to be created here,” said Chris Williams, assistant county administrator for business services for the county.

Business expansions in this ED/GE funding round include:

Dayton — “Diné Development Corp.,” applied for $150,000 and was recommended to get that amount.

A Navajo Nation IT consultant is looking to relocate its offices to 714 E. Monument Ave. in Dayton, which was the former site of the Entrepreneurs’ Center. Funds would be used to offset building improvement costs.

The proposed project would create 250 new jobs and a $6.4 million investment.

* Harrison Twp. — “Project Calabria,” applied for $500,000 and was recommended to receive $250,000.

An unnamed company here is looking to build a new 40,000-square-foot building, investing $5 million in an epoxy coating business. The proposed project would create 30 jobs and retain 101 jobs in Montgomery County.

* Kettering — “Project Transponder,” applied for $300,000 and was recommended for $225,000.

Another anonymous company. Project Transponder is looking to develop up to 25,000 square feet of lab and sensitive compartmented information facility (SCIF) space in the Miami Valley Research Park.

The project will result in 80 new jobs for the region. .

* Trotwood — “Project Papyrus,” applied for $815,000 and the committee recommended $500,000.

A third company that doesn’t wish to be named. Project Papyrus is looking to locate in a spec building in Trotwood’s industrial park. The $58.9 million investment will result in new manufacturing lines to make specialty Radio Frequency Identification paper products for electric vehicle batteries.

This proposed project would create 223 new jobs.

* Vandalia — “Electro Polish,” applied for $210,000 and was recommended for $150,000.

Electro Polish is looking to purchase a 55,000-square-foot facility. ED/GE funding will help the company to triple its manufacturing capacity. The proposed $12.3 million project would create 40 new jobs.

* Trotwood/Harrison Twp. — “Display Dynamics,” applied for $75,000 and was recommended for $50,000.

The city and the township filed a joint application to support Display Dynamics, which is looking at two sites to relocate its design and production company. The company makes interactive displays for museums and zoos.

* Harrison Twp. — “Busy Bee Auto Parts,” applied for $34,455. The committee did not recommend funding.

Busy Bee Auto Parts was looking to expand their operation by building a new garage and other site improvements for an investment of $344,546.