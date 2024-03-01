Property tax hike: Thousands of appeals filed, workshops planned ahead of April 1 deadline

Property owners who disagree with their property’s new value have until April 1 to file a formal appeal with the Board of Revision.

Informational workshops will be held around the county in March for residents to learn how to file a property value appeal with the Board of Revision (BOR) and what types of evidence to prepare for an appeal hearing.

“We know the property value appeal process may feel daunting for property owners,” Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith said. “We’re trying to make that process more welcoming and accessible by hosting these workshops. We hope property owners take advantage of this opportunity to learn if a value appeal is right for them.”

The BOR is responsible for conducting hearings to determine the fair market value of property, allowing individuals to present evidence to suggest a change in a property’s value. Boards of Revision can only hear complaints regarding property value, not tax amounts.

The Board includes representatives from the offices of the County Auditor, the County Treasurer and the Board of County Commissioners.

Final property values were released in January; and property owners received a notice of their property value in the mail. The final values can also be viewed online.

After a property owner files an appeal, they will be scheduled for a hearing where they can make a case for a change in their property’s value. Hearings will be held by Zoom video conferencing or phone, a practice Keith started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eight sessions around Montgomery County will be held throughout March:

Dayton Metro Library – West: March 5, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Wright-Memorial Public Library: March 6, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Dayton Metro Library – Brookville: March 9, 1-2 p.m.

Harrison Township Government Center: March 13, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Dayton Metro Library – Vandalia: March 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Dayton Metro Library – Main (American Sign Language interpretation provided): March 26, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Dayton Metro Library – Miamisburg: March 27, 4:45-5:45 p.m.

Woodbourne Library: March 29, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

The Washington-Centerville Public Library requires guests to RSVP in advance for the workshop that will be held at Woodbourne Library. Attendees can register for that session at www.mc-bor.org. Registration is not required for the other seven events.

Each workshop will include an informational presentation followed by a question-and-answer period. After each session, auditor’s office staff will be available to help property owners sign up for an appeal.

Residents can also file an appeal or learn more about the process at www.mc-bor.org.

Thousands of Montgomery County residential property owners had their projected taxable property values lowered — totaling $37.4 million in changes — by requesting informal reviews last year. Nearly half of the 5,462 parcels discussed during informal reviews had their values lowered as a result of the review, the auditor’s office said.