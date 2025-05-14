Psychic medium Travis Holp to stop at Dayton Funny Bone May 15

Holp was in the beauty industry for 17 years before becoming a full-time psychic medium in 2020. For most of his life he suppressed his spiritual gifts, but was doing tarot readings for people online. After a reading, he felt like he received a couple signs that put him on his destined path.

“My whole life’s purpose is just to help people however that looks,” he said. “As a psychic medium, I connect people to departed loved ones, but we also check into life stuff and how they can navigate the energy of their life.”

Holp offers sessions on his website for those who want to connect with loved ones in spirit or a hybrid session where Holp can help navigate life’s challenges and give guidance on a person’s life path. Now he is on a tour of comedy clubs around the country.

“I love comedy clubs, and we’re starting to see more mediums do events in comedy clubs,” he said. “I think it’s just a different form. I call it ‘transpertainment.’ Maybe you’re not ready for a full reading or you don’t want to go to a big theater setting … We see people who come who maybe are skeptical or curious and just want a little bit of something. I think it’s great.”

The show is typically around an hour and a half, and Holp will give readings to 15-20 people depending on event. Holp said that he does weave some comedy into the show because there are a lot sensitive issues that are discussed. And even though not everyone will get a reading, Holp believes many people will take something home with them.

“Even if they don’t receive a direct message, there’s still so much that people end up resonating with that they get a little bit of something,” he said. “People message me afterwards and say, ‘I know you weren’t reading for me, but this felt like you were talking to me. This felt like my loved one.’ So I think that’s really special.”

Holp just hopes that the audience will be entertained and that some people can find some closure or answers. He said that he also embraces people who may be skeptical of what he does.

“I let them be skeptical,” he said. “I never want to be told what I need to believe. I’m not here to prove anything. I’m just here to share what I receive. I think skepticism is healthy.”

Holp said that he is excited to be coming home to the Miami Valley. He especially loves all the additions that have been made to various districts downtown.

“I think the efforts being put into the city is so great to see,” he said. “Dayton’s always going to have a special place in my heart. It’s home. I know where everything is. I appreciate that I can go somewhere, and it only take 15 minutes to get there.”

Holp recently signed a book deal with publisher Spiegel & Grau. His book titled, “Are You There Spirit? It’s Me Travis!”, will be released on Nov. 4. In the book he discusses his experiences and journey being a medium. Holp also plans to launch a podcast as well later this year that will explore energy work, intuition and real-life stories of spiritual transformation.

Tickets for the show are $42 for general admission and $52 for VIP tickets, which include preferred seating and a meet and greet with Holp. Get tickets by calling 937-429-5233 or visiting www.dayton.funnybone.com.