Public Health offices at Reibold Building closed until further notice

All Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County offices in the Reibold Building in downtown Dayton will be closed until further notice.

The closure is due to a problem with the plumbing system at the building at 117 S. Main St., according to a statement from the health department.

Offices closed includes the public health clinic, environmental health and vital statistics (birth and death records).

Public Health offices in other locations are not affected and will remain open as usual. This includes the Charles Drew Health Center, the Sunrise Center, Elizabeth Place, Riverside, and the WIC Miamisburg location.

However, those locations that will remain open only provide limited specialty services that do not include a public health clinic, environmental health or birth and death records, the department said.

All WIC Program locations will remain open and can be reached by calling 937-225-4491.

To order a birth or death record online visit www.vitalchek.com.

Individuals with existing appointments will be contacted by Public Health to reschedule.

Updates on the building closure will be provided on the Public Health website, social media, and to local media as more information becomes available.