Public Health opening vaccine clinic in West Dayton

The clinic is opening at SugarCreek, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave. in the former Kroger, starting with a clinic 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.

Explore COVID vaccine clinic to change locations in Greene County

Vaccines are free. Walk-ins are welcome, but to reduce the wait time during an appointment, individuals are encouraged to register in advance at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling Public Health at (937) 225-6217 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Monday to Friday.