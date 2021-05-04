Public Health opening vaccine clinic in West Dayton

Public Health-Dayton & Montgomery County will open a new COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic location in West Dayton.
The clinic is opening at SugarCreek, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave. in the former Kroger, starting with a clinic 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday.
Vaccines are free. Walk-ins are welcome, but to reduce the wait time during an appointment, individuals are encouraged to register in advance at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov or by calling Public Health at (937) 225-6217 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 pm. Monday to Friday.
Public Health will be providing patients their choice of either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine. The Johnson & Johnson is a single dose, the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series given at least three weeks apart.
SugarCreek will have a food truck onsite providing a light meal featuring their products to all those who receive a vaccination.
“We purchased the former Kroger building on Gettysburg for our continued growth in West Dayton and it is our pleasure to open our building to the community for vaccinations. We are fortunate to partner with Public Health to offer a convenient location for them to offer a safe and smooth process for vaccinations,” Jennifer Richardson Hutcheson, chief relationship officer at SugarCreek, said in a statement.
About 4 in 10 Ohioans — 4.7 million people — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday morning. That includes 206,706 people in Montgomery County.