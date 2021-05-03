X

COVID vaccine clinic to change locations in Greene County

A healthcare worker shows a bag of syringes containing the Moderna new coronavirus vaccine immediately before a vaccination at the University Hospital in Essen, Germany, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. The Corona vaccination campaign in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia has been extended to hospital staff. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd

By Kristen Spicker

Greene County Public Health will be moving a coronavirus vaccine clinic from the Russ Research Center to its main office at 360 Wilson Drive in Xenia.

The last day for the vaccine clinic at the Russ Research Center will be Friday.

Those who receive their first dose of the vaccine May 5-7 will get their second dose at Public Health’s main office.

People who had their second dose scheduled for after Friday at the Russ Research Center automatically had their appointment moved to the Public Health’s main office. Their appointment time will remain the same.

Vaccine clinics at the Wilson Drive office will be held on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and 12:30 to 3:3 p.m. starting on Wednesday.

The clinics on Wednesday and Thursday this week will only be for first doses.

Anyone interested in receiving the vaccine can schedule an appointment at https://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

