Public Health sets COVID vaccination clinics for ages 5 and older

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
18 minutes ago

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has three upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled.

ExploreOhio enters 2nd week of daily COVID hospitalization records

The vaccinations are free and are for ages 5 and older by appointment only:

Saturday, Jan. 8: 9 a.m. to noon at SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.

Wednesday, Jan. 12, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.

Thursday, Jan. 12, 1 to 5 p.m. at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville. Register here or call 937-225-6217.

Children between 5 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present.

Flu shots also will be available, but proof of insurance is required to receive a flu shot.

