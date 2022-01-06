Public Health sets COVID vaccination clinics for ages 5 and older

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County has three upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled.
The vaccinations are free and are for ages 5 and older by appointment only:
Saturday, Jan. 8: 9 a.m. to noon at SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
Wednesday, Jan. 12, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St., Dayton. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
Thursday, Jan. 12, 1 to 5 p.m. at Sinclair Centerville, 5800 Clyo Road, Centerville. Register here or call 937-225-6217.
Children between 5 and 17 must have a parent or guardian present.
Flu shots also will be available, but proof of insurance is required to receive a flu shot.
In Other News
1
‘2L8TE:’ These proposed vanity plates were too much for the Ohio BMV
2
Ohio enters 2nd week of daily COVID hospitalization records
3
Woman, 74, dies in Dayton house fire; man critically hurt rescuing...
4
Dayton Realtors names new 2022 president, officers
5
Moraine will be home to Tesla’s fifth service center in Ohio
About the Author