Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Ohio enters 2nd week of daily COVID hospitalization records

Local News
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer
16 minutes ago

More than 6,500 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio on Thursday, which marked the eighth consecutive record as coronavirus hospitalizations have increased daily since Christmas.

The 6,540 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals represent one-third of all hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. There are 1,315 COVID patients in the ICU, which accounts for one-third of all ICU patients.

Of those in the ICU for COVID-19 at Kettering Health and Premier Health hospitals, 89% are unvaccinated, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association reported Thursday.

In Other News
1
“2L8TE:” These proposed vanity plates were too much for the Ohio BMV
2
Woman, 74, dies in Dayton house fire; man critically hurt rescuing...
3
Dayton Realtors names new 2022 president, officers
4
Moraine will be home to Tesla’s fifth service center in Ohio
5
New cookie store to open in Beavercreek near Mall at Fairfield Commons

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top