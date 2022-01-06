Ohio enters 2nd week of daily COVID hospitalization records

More than 6,500 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Ohio on Thursday, which marked the eighth consecutive record as coronavirus hospitalizations have increased daily since Christmas.
The 6,540 COVID patients in Ohio’s hospitals represent one-third of all hospitalizations, according to the Ohio Hospital Association. There are 1,315 COVID patients in the ICU, which accounts for one-third of all ICU patients.
Of those in the ICU for COVID-19 at Kettering Health and Premier Health hospitals, 89% are unvaccinated, the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association reported Thursday.
In Other News
1
“2L8TE:” These proposed vanity plates were too much for the Ohio BMV
2
Woman, 74, dies in Dayton house fire; man critically hurt rescuing...
3
Dayton Realtors names new 2022 president, officers
4
Moraine will be home to Tesla’s fifth service center in Ohio
5
New cookie store to open in Beavercreek near Mall at Fairfield Commons
About the Author