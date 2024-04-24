Puppy found inside bag tied shut at Hamilton park

A puppy was found Wednesday morning inside a bag tied shut at a park in Hamilton.
The puppy was inside a tie-bag pulled shut found at L.J. Smith - North End Park, 1150 Joe Nuxhall Blvd.
The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is asking for anyone with information or who knows the puppy’s owner to contact dog warden Elizabeth Burkett at 513-887-PAWS (7297), ext. 3, or email dogwarden@butlersheriff.org.
We are working to learn more information about who found the puppy as well as the the puppy’s gender, approximate age and condition.
In Other News
1
Police to close street in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine neighborhood to...
2
Clark County man sentenced to at least 17 years for shots fired at...
3
Burlington sets opening of Fairfield Twp. store
4
Have you seen missing Clark County woman with dementia?
5
David Shaw, RiversEdge announce details of Big River Get Down
About the Author