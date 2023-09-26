Ramp to I-70 remains closed after overturned semi sends 1 to hospital

The state Route 48 ramp to Interstate 70 is closed in Englewood after a semi truck crash and overturned early Tuesday.

The crash was reported around 4:11 a.m. Dispatchers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Dayton post said the ramp is expected to reopen around 8:30 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital, but additional information on their condition was not available.

The crash knocked some decorative boulders loose near the ramp and also resulted in a fuel spill, dispatch said. Crews are working to clear the area so the ramp can reopen.

We will update this story as more information is available.