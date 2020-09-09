Rapid Capabilities Office delivers Department of Air Force capabilities

Today, the DAF RCO portfolio includes several high priority developmental and experimental programs.

For example, the X‑37B Orbital Test Vehicle program is an experimental test platform that supports the U.S. Space Force to meet DAF objectives. Space Professionals conduct X-37B launch and on-orbit operations, and the DAF RCO program office team will include Space Force members as the new service continues to stand up.

The X-37B is an experimental test program to demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform. The primary objectives of the X-37B are twofold: reusable spacecraft technologies for America’s future in space; and operating experiments, which can be returned and examined on Earth.

Currently, the X-37B is conducting on-orbit operations in its sixth mission.

The DAF RCO is also home to the B-21 Raider program. The B-21 is a U.S. Air Force priority, which will provide critical operational capability and flexibility across a wide range of military objectives, providing both conventional and nuclear capabilities in fulfillment of national objectives.

The B-21 is being designed to be highly survivable with the ability to penetrate modern air defenses to strike any target, anywhere on the globe in a contested area of operations.

The program plans to deliver the first B-21 aircraft to operational bases in the mid-2020s.

“The DAF RCO is a unique organization because it supports priorities for both the Space Force and Air Force,” Walden said. “The office is staffed with a variety of functional DAF specialists who form a collaborative melting pot of expertise built specifically to operate within the gray areas of the standard acquisition processes.”

The DAF RCO conducts streamlined acquisitions in response to Air and Space Forces and Combatant Command requirements. It reports directly to a board of directors comprised of the under secretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment; under secretary of defense for research and engineering; secretary of the Air Force; assistant secretary of the Air Force for acquisition, technology and logistics; U.S. Space Force chief of space operations; and chief of staff of the Air Force.

“Whether it’s digital engineering, prototyping or modern software development, the DAF RCO is committed to advancing the capabilities of the Department of the Air Force,” Walden added.