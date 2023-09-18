Reaction: Leaders praise major project bringing 2,000 jobs to build flying cars in Dayton

Local and state leaders reacted to plans announced Monday for a $500 million investment to build flying cars in Dayton.

Joby Aviation Inc. pledged to bring up to 2,000 jobs to the region with an expected salary of $70,000. The company plans to build onto an existing facility near the Dayton International Airport that will be able to manufacture up to 500 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft a year.

Gov. Mike DeWine said the location is appropriate for more work in aviation.

“Ohio’s legacy in aviation leadership begins with the Wright Brothers and continues now with Joby Aviation, as they launch a new era in advanced aviation manufacturing and aerial mobility in Dayton,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “The aircraft that will roll off Joby Ohio’s production lines will redefine urban transportation and contribute to a transformational change in the way people and goods travel. We welcome Joby and celebrate the new chapter of air mobility history that will be made here in Ohio, the heart of aviation and aerospace.”

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said Monday’s announcement is the result of 20 years of planning in the Dayton region that made it the “best possible position for a company like Joby.”

“Dayton has solidified itself as the center of aviation innovation, from the Wright Brothers to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, but for over 100 years, that innovation has not been successfully translated into the manufacturing of aircraft and the thousands of jobs that come with it,” he said. “Today, that elusive aspiration becomes reality.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Turner, R-Dayton called Joby an leader in aviation innovation and pioneer in the air taxi marker.

“Today’s announcement that Joby has chosen the Miami Valley for the site of its new manufacturing facility further signals to other companies in the aviation and innovation space that the spirit of the Wright Brothers in this region is alive and thriving,” he said. “I look forward to further working with Joby to grow the future of advanced air mobility here in Dayton, the birthplace of aviation.”

Sen. J.D. Vance said the announcement is another step toward making Ohio an aerospace technologies hub

“Ohio is the undisputed home of aviation,” Vance said. “I’m excited that new, innovative flight technologies have found a home in the Dayton area, just miles away from where the Wright brothers started it all. We want to see Ohio become the research, development, and manufacturing hub for the future of military and civilian aerospace technologies.”

Ohio Sen. Niraj Antani, R-Miamisburg, praised DeWine, Husted and Jobs Ohio on securing the project.

“Dayton is the birthplace of aviation, and Joby Aviation’s investment is a continuation of the long history of innovation in the Dayton region,” he said. “I’m proud to welcome Joby Aviation to our community and look forward to working with them. I congratulate Governor DeWine, Lt. Governor Husted, and Jobs Ohio on winning this project.”

Dayton Development Coalition President and CEO Jeff Hoagland said the region has been readying itself to become a frontrunner for electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for two decades.

“Twenty years ago, we developed a strategy aimed at supporting an emerging industry that not only aligned with the missions at Wright-Patt but represented the opportunity for private industry investment, as well,” said Hoagland. “Our region’s eVTOL tagline has urged companies to leverage the region’s network of resources and, ‘Come here to test, stay here to build.’ Joby is doing exactly that.”