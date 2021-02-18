X

Ready for more snow? 1-3 inches expected through Thursday night

2-4 inches of snow plus ice glaze possible for Butler, Warren counties, NWS says

Bitter cold continues as another round of snow arrives overnight.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Butler and Warren counties through 1 a.m. Friday, issued by the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Snowfall will be 1 to 3 inches through Thursday night for the region, with 2 to 4 inches of snow and a light glaze of ice possible for Butler and Warren counties. Low temperatures are expected to fall to around 19 degrees, with snow accumulations of less than 1 inch for those outside the advisory area. Slippery road conditions could affect the morning or evening commutes in Butler and Warren counties, the NWS said.

Snow is expected, mainly before 4 p.m. Thursday, which will have a high near 30 degrees. New snow accumulation of less than 1 inch is possible. Thursday night will be cloudy with a chance of snow, mainly before 7 p.m. New snow accumulation of less than ½ inch is possible. The overnight low temperatures will fall to around 14 degrees.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Friday with a high near 24 degrees. It will be partly cloudy Friday night, which will be frigid with a low around 1 degree.

Bundle up and protect exposed skin from frostbite, which is the most common cold-related injury that most often affects fingers and toes. Redness or pain in any skin area is usually the first sign of frostbite, and skin may feel numb or unusually firm or waxy.

Partly sunny skies are in store for Saturday, with a high near 23 degrees. Some clouds move back in for Saturday night, when temperatures drop to an overnight low around 12 degrees.

Temperatures finally climb above freezing Sunday, with a high near 36 degrees. The overnight low will be around 29 degrees. Snow is likely, mainly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Monday.

After a snowy start to Monday, it will be mostly cloudy but warmer with a high near 37 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies continue Monday night, with overnight low temperatures only dipping to around 30 degrees.

