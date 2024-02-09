Recall: Amazon Kitchen chicken chili verde burritos may be contaminated with Listeria

10.53-ounce individual wax paper packages containing “Amazon Kitchen Chicken Chili Verde burrito with rice, black beans & monterey jack” with best before Julian dates starting with 0764, 1394, 1385 and 2694. The burritos are packaged in boxed cases with production dates 6/20/23, 8/21/23, 8/22/23 and 12/30/23, and with expiration dates of 3/16/24, 5/17/24, 5/18/24 and 9/25/24.

The burritos have the establishment number P-20552 inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case label and on the back of the package.

The burritos contain FDA-regulated cotija cheese that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the FSIS said. The FDA is investigating the dairy products produced by Rizo-Lopez Foods, and additional products could be added to the recall.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the burritos. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumption of food contaminated with Listeria can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns. Those in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics.

Anyone with questions about the health alert can contact Meghan Stevenson, SK Food Group’s senior director of food safety, quality assurance and procurement at meghan.stevenson@skfoodgroup.com or 775-284-2041.