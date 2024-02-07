Trader Joe’s chicken pilaf may contain rocks; health alert issued

Credit: Balduf, Jen (COP-Dayton)

Trader Joe’s frozen chicken, lentil and caramelized onion pilaf could contain rocks.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a public health alert Wednesday. A recall was not issued because the product is no longer available for purchase.

The item, which was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores nationwide, was produced on various dates between Nov. 1, 2023, and Jan. 19:

14-ounce plastic packages containing “Trader Joe’s Chicken, Lentil & Caramelized Onion Pilaf with saffron basmati rice, dark chicken meat, dates & golden raisins.”

The product has the establishment number “P-45322″ inside the USDA mark of inspection.

FSIS was notified of multiple consumer complaints of rocks in the chicken pilaf, including one consumer who reported a dental injury.

There have been no additional reports of injury or illness. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a health care provider.

Customers who purchased the affected product are urged to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the public heath alert can call the producing establishment, Mama Vicky’s, at 818-583-0003.

