X

Recipes sought for virtual cookbook to celebrate Hispanic heritage

The Hispanic Heritage Month’s special observance committee is accepting recipe submissions to create a virtual cookbook to share with Team Wright-Patt. (Metro News Service photo)
The Hispanic Heritage Month’s special observance committee is accepting recipe submissions to create a virtual cookbook to share with Team Wright-Patt. (Metro News Service photo)

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Stacey Geiger, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

Hispanic Heritage Month

To celebrate next month’s Hispanic heritage, the Hispanic Heritage Month’s special observance committee is accepting recipe submissions to create a virtual cookbook to share with Team Wright-Patt.

If you would like to share your favorite Hispanic dish, please submit in a Word document the following information:

· Submitter’s name

· Category and name of dish, i.e., appetizer/dip

· List of ingredients with measurements

· Instructions along with any tips to share

· Photo of the dish

· Country the dish is inspired by

· If applicable, include a brief paragraph if the dish has a special meaning to you

Submissions must be received by Sept. 5. To submit a recipe or for additional information,

contact Senior Airman Jewels Mesa at jewels.mesa@us.af.mil.

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.