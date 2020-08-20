Recipes sought for virtual cookbook to celebrate Hispanic heritage

Hispanic Heritage Month
To celebrate next month’s Hispanic heritage, the Hispanic Heritage Month’s special observance committee is accepting recipe submissions to create a virtual cookbook to share with Team Wright-Patt.
If you would like to share your favorite Hispanic dish, please submit in a Word document the following information:
· Submitter’s name
· Category and name of dish, i.e., appetizer/dip
· List of ingredients with measurements
· Instructions along with any tips to share
· Photo of the dish
· Country the dish is inspired by
· If applicable, include a brief paragraph if the dish has a special meaning to you
Submissions must be received by Sept. 5. To submit a recipe or for additional information,
contact Senior Airman Jewels Mesa at jewels.mesa@us.af.mil.