Recipients wanted for holiday gifts initiative

“We have a larger-than-usual number of sponsors; right now I have sponsors for up to 517 children,” said Senior Master Sgt. Scott Morin, first sergeant, 711th Human Performance Wing, United States Air Force School of Aerospace Medicine, Air Force Research Laboratory. “I think it’s a ‘perfect storm’ – people are saving money by what they’re not doing during the pandemic, and they see the Adopt-A-Family program as a way to give to charity and celebrate the holiday spirit.”

For those who are new to the base community or don’t know, the Adopt-A-Family program provides holiday gifts for eligible children up to age 18. Eligible families include members (E-5/GS-6 and below) in need who are assigned or employed at Wright-Patterson. Others of any rank or grade will be considered on a case-by-case basis; final eligibility will be determined by unit first sergeants. The Wright-Patterson First Sergeants Council is running the program this year.