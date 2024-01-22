Reds Caravan will visit Air Force Museum Saturday. Here’s what to know.

The Reds Caravan visit to the museum is scheduled to include major league pitcher Frankie Montas, pitching prospects Rhett Lowder and Ty Floyd, manager David Bell, former catcher Corky Miller, Reds radio broadcaster Tommy Thrall, Reds/Bally Sports broadcaster Sam LeCure, and the team’s vice president of player acquisition and strategy Jeff Graupe, the museum said.

The visit will begin with a question-and-answer session, followed by an autograph session, the museum said.

Seating and autographs will only be guaranteed for the first 400 fans in attendance.

To reserve a seat and obtain an autograph visitors will need a wristband, which will be distributed by museum staff Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in the museum entrance hall. Standing room will also be available for additional guests who wish to listen to the question-and-answer session.

One fan will receive two tickets to the 2024 Opening Day game March 30 (4:10 pm) vs. the Washington Nationals.

Museum doors open at 9 a.m.