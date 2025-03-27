Reds’ Opening Day pitcher also tossing life advice today to Fairfield students

Greene is the latest Reds star featured by the Nuxhall Foundation – in connection with the Joe Nuxhall Character Education Fund and in partnership with the Reds Community Fund – as part of its character card series.

Each card features Greene in uniform on the front and his character-focused messages printed on the back.

During the Thursday morning school announcements a special message written by Greene will be read by Central Elementary Principal Karrie Gallo to all students.

“Good morning, awesome Fairfield Central students! My name is Hunter Greene, Opening Day Pitcher today for the Cincinnati Reds, and I am excited to be sending you this special message on the behalf of myself, The Cincinnati Reds and The Nuxhall Foundation,” the message will say.

Kim Nuxhall, son of the late Reds Hall of Fame pitcher and beloved announcer Joe Nuxhall, told the Journal-News this week that picking Greene as the latest character card player to be featured was a choice made easy by the young pitcher’s passion for helping youth.

“Hunter loved the idea and he was quite involved in the process of developing the card,” said Nuxhall, who founded the Joe Nuxhall Miracle League, which provides uniquely designed baseball fields and other athletic facilities in Fairfield for children and adults with disabilities and special needs.

“What’s also cool is he is the opening day pitcher, so that’s neat. He wants to help people be good humans.”

“I’ve been around a lot of ballplayers in my life and Hunter is special.”

Nuxhall, who was a longtime physical education teacher at Central Elementary School, said other schools in southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky will receive the cards, as will schools throughout the nation, including an urban academy program in Los Angeles that Greene attended.

Greene is the newest addition to the athletes and local celebrities to be in the Character Card series, including his teammate from the Reds bullpen and Moeller alum, Brent Suter.

Other character champions featured in the card series, started in 2005, include: Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer “The Mayor” Sean Casey; Local TV 12’s Sheila Gray; Middletown High School alum and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber; Cincinnati Reds batboy Teddy Kremer and Franklin High School star and Memphis Grizzlies point guard Luke Kennard.

Principal Gallo said “receiving a character baseball card from Hunter Greene is truly meaningful for our students,” adding “seeing how he applies positive character traits to achieve success makes him an inspiring role model for them.”

Fairfield Schools Spokeswoman Gina Gentry-Fletcher said the bonds between the Nuxhall organizations and the Reds are strong and a major benefit for the 10,000-student school system.

“Hunter Greene’s message encourages our students to be the best version of themselves and it aligns well with our longstanding character education program, developed by retired Central PE teacher Kim Nuxhall,” said Gentry-Fletcher.

“We are fortunate to have Mr. Nuxhall’s support and are equally grateful for the connection to the Cincinnati Reds for this important project. The relationships we’ve built with community individuals and organizations are one of our greatest strengths.”