Reduced cat adoption fee aims to ‘Empty the Shelters’ in Dayton

The Humane Society of Greater Dayton is participating in a nationwide “Empty the Shelters” adoption event with reduced adoption fees for cats through Thursday.
The BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring the reduced fees at more than 250 organizations, including the Humane Society of Greater Dayton.
The goal of the foundation is help with shelter overcrowding by getting pets adopted, according to a press release from BISSELL Pet Foundation.
Humane Society of Greater Dayton received a special grant from the foundation to help cats and kittens get adopted here in Dayton. Cat adoption fees are reduced to $25.
For those interested in adopting, the following steps can be taken:
- Visit www.hsdayton.org/adopt to look at cats available for adoption.
- Visit the main shelter at 1661 Nicholas Road or the MeowZa! Cat Boutique inside the Dayton Mall at 2700 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Miami Twp.
- Those interested in adopting must fill out a survey along with adoption paperwork to be eligible for the discount.
The adoption event has helped more than 96,068 pets get adopted since 2016, according to BISSELL Pet Foundation. The sponsorship helps lower adoption fees to $50 dollars or less.
