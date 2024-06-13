Region prepares for rising temperatures beginning today: What to know

Meteorologist Matthew Campbell from the National Weather Service in Wilmington said there’s a “decent chance” the higher temperatures will persist past Monday. The temperatures will reach highs in and near the 90s, and conditions will be mostly sunny in the coming days.

“We’ve been relatively cool and dry, at least compared to other parts of the country,” Campbell said.

But the area is “shifting into a warmer pattern.”

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center’s 8-14 day Temperature Outlook also shows a probability that temperatures will be above average in the region through much of June.

How to prepare for the heat

With temperatures on the rise, there are some important things to know about the effects of heat and how to deal with them.

“Avoid exercising during the day outside,” said Emily Malsch, a Physician Assistant with Premier Health Primary Care Xenia. “Try to go early in the morning or late at night.”

The elderly, younger people and those who take lots of medications could be more affected by heat.

“Many medications can interact with how hydrated you are.,” Malsch said.

Some of the effects of heat are headaches, muscle cramps, and nausea, according to Malsch. In severe cases, it can cause loss of consciousness. Staying hydrated with water and sports drinks, wearing hats, light colored clothes and staying under shade can all help beat the heat.

Heat risk across the country

This heat comes as the southwestern United States experiences a major heat wave that has eased up recently but isn’t expected to stop until July. It was a record-high 110 degrees in Las Vegas last Friday, 113 in Phoenix and 100 in Albuquerque.

The heat arrived weeks earlier than usual even in places at higher elevations — areas typically a dozen degrees cooler. That includes Reno, Nevada, where the normal high of 81 degrees for this time of year soared to a record 98 last Thursday and hit 98 again last Friday — but was short of the daily record 100.

In Ohio and the Midwest, temperatures are predicted to rise, and much of the region will likely be under a “major” level of heat, according to the National Weather Service’s HeatRisk Forecast.

The Associated Press contributed to this report