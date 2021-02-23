X

Area leaders prioritize community projects to land state, federal funding

The former Montgomery County fairgrounds will be rebuilt into a new neighborhood, onMain. CHUCK HAMLIN
Local News | 1 hour ago
By Business Staff

The Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) has released its annual list of community-evaluated projects that are seeking funding.

Led by the Dayton Development Coalition with support from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the process sets regional priorities for community projects and allows the Dayton Region to speak with one voice when seeking governmental and other project support.

“The Priority Development & Advocacy Committee has finished its work for the 2020-2021 cycle by approving a wide-ranging list of excellent projects from across the region. I know from past experiences how important it is for the Dayton Region to speak with one voice when presenting our list of community projects to public officials and potential funders. The Dayton Region continues to serve as a model for offering public review and support for these projects which really can make a difference in improving our region,” said Debbie Feldman, PDAC Chair and President and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital.

The PDAC process involves coordination by representatives from the Dayton Region’s business community, local government, education, and civic organizations. The Committee prioritizes projects that benefit the people of the Dayton Region by enhancing the quality of life, encouraging business growth, and strengthening the community’s relationship with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other local federal installations.

Here are the top defense projects selected by the committee:

Project TitleProject Requested ByRequested
  Amount
Air Camp & Educational Outreach Complex (ACEOC)Air Camp, Inc.$17,200,000
Carbon/Carbon Industrial Base Enhancements for HypersonicsCornerstone Research Group, Inc.$15,000,000
Miami Valley Intern AcademySOCHE$800,000
Smart Manufacturing - Ohio Digital Thread Initiative IIARCTOS, LLC$15,000,000
Thermal Protection Systems DevelopmentUniversity of Dayton$10,000,000
Virtual, Augmented and Mixed (VAM) Reality for Workforce Development of USAF MaintainersUniversity of Dayton$6,000,000

Here are the top the top economic development projects selected by the committee:

Project TitleProject Requested ByRequested
  Amount
Department of Veterans Affairs History, Research, and National Heritage Center (The VA History Center) American Veterans Heritage Center$5,500,000
Miami Valley Research Park Infrastructure ImprovementsCity of Beavercreek$320,000
National Aerospace Electric Power Innovation Center University of Dayton$2,500,000
National Aviation Heritage Area ReauthorizationNational Aviation Heritage Alliance$332,097
onMain: Dayton's Imagination District Infrastructure Development onMain, Inc$5,000,000
Oregon East Parking GarageDayton/Montgomery County Port Authority$500,000
Springfield Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Operations CenterCity of Springfield$2,500,000
Uptown Centerville Streetscape and Parking Improvements, Phase 1 City of Centerville$250,000
Wagner Business Incubator & Co-working SpaceCity of Sidney$500,000
West Social Tap & TableDillin / Wright-Dunbar, Inc. $500,000
Workforce Development Center at WSU Lake CampusWright State University$3,000,000

Here are the top the top hospitals, health care and human services projects selected by the committee:

Project TitleProject Requested ByRequested
  Amount
21st Century Boys & Girls ClubBoys & Girls Club of Dayton$2,500,000
Urbana Youth CenterGrandWorks Foundation$50,000
West Dayton Community Services CenterGoodwill Easter Seals of Miami Valley$500,000
West Dayton Farmers Market & Food HubHomefull$1,793,162
Here are the top the top quality of life projects selected by the committee:

Project TitleProject Requested ByRequested
Amount
405 Xenia Avenue Market RedevelopmentEast End Neighborhood Development Corporation$282,700
Canal Feeder Trail Phase V, Great Miami River Recreational Trail Extension to Kuther RoadCity of Sidney$750,000
The Contemporary Dayton Move to the ArcadeThe Contemporary Dayton (formerly The Dayton Visual Arts Center)$250,000
The Dayton Art Institute - Building & Art Preservation The Dayton Art Institute$2,600,000
Downtown Signage & WayfindingDowntown Dayton Partnership$500,000
Education Center at Wild Hearts African FarmWild Hearts Zoological Society$850,000
Great Miami River Recreation Safety ProgramGreat Miami Riverway$100,000
Gloria Theatre Renovation ProjectGrandWorks Foundation$1,272,000
Heritage Hall & Education CenterNational Aviation Hall of Fame$1,000,000
Old North Dayton Recreation TrailMiami Conservancy District$2,516,585
Piqua Downtown Riverfront Park ImprovementsCity of Piqua$490,000
Protect Our Bones: Critical Infrastructure Improvements at the Boonshoft MuseumDayton Society of Natural History$650,000
Springfield Museum of Art RenovationSpringfield Museum of Art$902,800
SteAm Collaboratory at K12 Gallery & TEJASK12 Gallery & TEJAS$435,500
Sunrise MetroPark Gardens of Remembrance & CelebrationFive Rivers MetroParks$324,000
Victoria Theatre Historic BallroomVictoria Theatre Association$1,125,000
Woodland Historic Chapel PreservationWoodland Arboretum Foundation$1,000,000
Wright State University Archives Center ProjectWright State University$873,053
YWCA Dayton Historic Building RenovationYWCA Dayton$725,000

Here are the top the top transportation and government services projects selected by the committee:

Project TitleProject Requested ByRequested
  Amount
I-675/Grange Hall Road Interchange ProjectCity of Beavercreek $500,000
I-675/Wilmington Pike Interchange ProjectMontgomery County TID, City of Centerville, Greene County, Sugarcreek Township$500,000
Flight Line (East Dayton Rails to Trails)City of Dayton$2,000,000
Ohio Task Force One (OH-TF1) WarehouseMiami Valley Fire EMS Alliance, DBA Ohio Task Force One$200,000

