Area leaders prioritize community projects to land state, federal funding

Led by the Dayton Development Coalition with support from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the process sets regional priorities for community projects and allows the Dayton Region to speak with one voice when seeking governmental and other project support.

“The Priority Development & Advocacy Committee has finished its work for the 2020-2021 cycle by approving a wide-ranging list of excellent projects from across the region. I know from past experiences how important it is for the Dayton Region to speak with one voice when presenting our list of community projects to public officials and potential funders. The Dayton Region continues to serve as a model for offering public review and support for these projects which really can make a difference in improving our region,” said Debbie Feldman, PDAC Chair and President and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital.