Area leaders prioritize community projects to land state, federal funding

The Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee (PDAC) has released its annual list of community-evaluated projects that are seeking funding.
Led by the Dayton Development Coalition with support from the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Springfield Chamber of Commerce, the process sets regional priorities for community projects and allows the Dayton Region to speak with one voice when seeking governmental and other project support.
“The Priority Development & Advocacy Committee has finished its work for the 2020-2021 cycle by approving a wide-ranging list of excellent projects from across the region. I know from past experiences how important it is for the Dayton Region to speak with one voice when presenting our list of community projects to public officials and potential funders. The Dayton Region continues to serve as a model for offering public review and support for these projects which really can make a difference in improving our region,” said Debbie Feldman, PDAC Chair and President and CEO of Dayton Children’s Hospital.
The PDAC process involves coordination by representatives from the Dayton Region’s business community, local government, education, and civic organizations. The Committee prioritizes projects that benefit the people of the Dayton Region by enhancing the quality of life, encouraging business growth, and strengthening the community’s relationship with Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and other local federal installations.
Here are the top defense projects selected by the committee:
|Project Title
|Project Requested By
|Requested
|Amount
|Air Camp & Educational Outreach Complex (ACEOC)
|Air Camp, Inc.
|$17,200,000
|Carbon/Carbon Industrial Base Enhancements for Hypersonics
|Cornerstone Research Group, Inc.
|$15,000,000
|Miami Valley Intern Academy
|SOCHE
|$800,000
|Smart Manufacturing - Ohio Digital Thread Initiative II
|ARCTOS, LLC
|$15,000,000
|Thermal Protection Systems Development
|University of Dayton
|$10,000,000
|Virtual, Augmented and Mixed (VAM) Reality for Workforce Development of USAF Maintainers
|University of Dayton
|$6,000,000
Here are the top the top economic development projects selected by the committee:
|Project Title
|Project Requested By
|Requested
|Amount
|Department of Veterans Affairs History, Research, and National Heritage Center (The VA History Center)
|American Veterans Heritage Center
|$5,500,000
|Miami Valley Research Park Infrastructure Improvements
|City of Beavercreek
|$320,000
|National Aerospace Electric Power Innovation Center
|University of Dayton
|$2,500,000
|National Aviation Heritage Area Reauthorization
|National Aviation Heritage Alliance
|$332,097
|onMain: Dayton's Imagination District Infrastructure Development
|onMain, Inc
|$5,000,000
|Oregon East Parking Garage
|Dayton/Montgomery County Port Authority
|$500,000
|Springfield Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Operations Center
|City of Springfield
|$2,500,000
|Uptown Centerville Streetscape and Parking Improvements, Phase 1
|City of Centerville
|$250,000
|Wagner Business Incubator & Co-working Space
|City of Sidney
|$500,000
|West Social Tap & Table
|Dillin / Wright-Dunbar, Inc.
|$500,000
|Workforce Development Center at WSU Lake Campus
|Wright State University
|$3,000,000
Here are the top the top hospitals, health care and human services projects selected by the committee:
|Project Title
|Project Requested By
|Requested
|Amount
|21st Century Boys & Girls Club
|Boys & Girls Club of Dayton
|$2,500,000
|Urbana Youth Center
|GrandWorks Foundation
|$50,000
|West Dayton Community Services Center
|Goodwill Easter Seals of Miami Valley
|$500,000
|West Dayton Farmers Market & Food Hub
|Homefull
|$1,793,162
Here are the top the top quality of life projects selected by the committee:
|Project Title
|Project Requested By
|Requested
|Amount
|405 Xenia Avenue Market Redevelopment
|East End Neighborhood Development Corporation
|$282,700
|Canal Feeder Trail Phase V, Great Miami River Recreational Trail Extension to Kuther Road
|City of Sidney
|$750,000
|The Contemporary Dayton Move to the Arcade
|The Contemporary Dayton (formerly The Dayton Visual Arts Center)
|$250,000
|The Dayton Art Institute - Building & Art Preservation
|The Dayton Art Institute
|$2,600,000
|Downtown Signage & Wayfinding
|Downtown Dayton Partnership
|$500,000
|Education Center at Wild Hearts African Farm
|Wild Hearts Zoological Society
|$850,000
|Great Miami River Recreation Safety Program
|Great Miami Riverway
|$100,000
|Gloria Theatre Renovation Project
|GrandWorks Foundation
|$1,272,000
|Heritage Hall & Education Center
|National Aviation Hall of Fame
|$1,000,000
|Old North Dayton Recreation Trail
|Miami Conservancy District
|$2,516,585
|Piqua Downtown Riverfront Park Improvements
|City of Piqua
|$490,000
|Protect Our Bones: Critical Infrastructure Improvements at the Boonshoft Museum
|Dayton Society of Natural History
|$650,000
|Springfield Museum of Art Renovation
|Springfield Museum of Art
|$902,800
|SteAm Collaboratory at K12 Gallery & TEJAS
|K12 Gallery & TEJAS
|$435,500
|Sunrise MetroPark Gardens of Remembrance & Celebration
|Five Rivers MetroParks
|$324,000
|Victoria Theatre Historic Ballroom
|Victoria Theatre Association
|$1,125,000
|Woodland Historic Chapel Preservation
|Woodland Arboretum Foundation
|$1,000,000
|Wright State University Archives Center Project
|Wright State University
|$873,053
|YWCA Dayton Historic Building Renovation
|YWCA Dayton
|$725,000
Here are the top the top transportation and government services projects selected by the committee:
|Project Title
|Project Requested By
|Requested
|Amount
|I-675/Grange Hall Road Interchange Project
|City of Beavercreek
|$500,000
|I-675/Wilmington Pike Interchange Project
|Montgomery County TID, City of Centerville, Greene County, Sugarcreek Township
|$500,000
|Flight Line (East Dayton Rails to Trails)
|City of Dayton
|$2,000,000
|Ohio Task Force One (OH-TF1) Warehouse
|Miami Valley Fire EMS Alliance, DBA Ohio Task Force One
|$200,000