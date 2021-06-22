dayton-daily-news logo
Registration open for virtual job fair; More than 70 companies seek workers

Montgomery County Job Center
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

More than 70 local companies with job openings will participate this week in Montgomery County’s summer job fair.

Registration is now open for the event from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Job seekers who register early can complete a profile before the event to maximize the time available to meet with potential employers.

“Our local businesses have hundreds of job opportunities,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “Many people are still out of work because of the pandemic, and events like this will help make those connections between employers and workers. If anyone needs help preparing for the event, please contact our staff. We are here to help.”

There is no cost to attend the virtual summer job fair. A list of companies and the link to register is at www.TheJobCenter.org/JobFair. This event fulfills Ohio’s work search requirement to receive unemployment benefits.

For more information, visit the job center website or call 937-225-5627.

