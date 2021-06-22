Registration open for virtual job fair; More than 70 companies seek workers

Registration is now open for the event from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday. Job seekers who register early can complete a profile before the event to maximize the time available to meet with potential employers.

Explore Gordon Food Service hiring event is Tuesday

“Our local businesses have hundreds of job opportunities,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “Many people are still out of work because of the pandemic, and events like this will help make those connections between employers and workers. If anyone needs help preparing for the event, please contact our staff. We are here to help.”