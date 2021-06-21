Gordon Food Service hiring event is Tuesday

Gordon Food Service will hire warehouse and transportation workers during a direct-hire job fair at its Springfield distribution center.
Applications must be made in person from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 22, at the distribution center at 4980 Gateway Blvd., Springfield.
Job seekers can interview and potentially receive a job offer on the spot, Gordon Food Service announced in a press release.
The company, North America’s largest family managed food service distributor, is looking to hiring selectors, packers, freight handlers and regional route delivery drivers. Wages for warehouse positions average between $20 and $25 an hour and transportation wages average between $72,000 and $80,000 a year. Jobs are eligible for bonuses and incentive pay. Also, benefits include comprehensive medical and dental coverage, profit sharing, retirement savings match and bonuses.