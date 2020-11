The newly renovated Prairies Youth Center at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base enjoyed a $139,000 renovation project that included new carpet, floor tile and furniture as well as improvements to the snack bar area that required the removal of a wall to open up the space. Membership to the Prairies Youth Center is $15 per month and hours of operation are Monday through Thursday noon to 7 p.m. and Friday noon to 8 p.m.