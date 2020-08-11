Report: Man shot by Secret Service outside White House has Dayton connection

The man shot by a Secret Service agent on Monday outside the White House — disrupting President Trump’s news conference — has lived in Dayton, according to media reports.
The Washington Post reported that the man, Myron Berryman, 51, has lived in Dayton, as well as Forrestville, Md., and more recently Wheeling, W.Va.
The Post reported Berryman shouted, “I’m going to kill you. I’m going to shoot you,” according to two law enforcement officials who are familiar with an internal D.C. police report.
Police said the man remained hospitalized Tuesday in critical but stable condition.
Credit: NYT
A Secret Service Agency statement said the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer about one block from the White House grounds, and he told the officer he had a weapon.
“The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing,” the agency said. “He then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. "
No weapon was found on the man.
President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”
The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.