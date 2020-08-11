Report: Man shot by Secret Service outside White House has Dayton connection

A Secret Service Agency statement said the man allegedly approached a Secret Service uniformed officer about one block from the White House grounds, and he told the officer he had a weapon.

“The suspect then turned around, ran aggressively towards the officer, and in a drawing motion, withdrew an object from his clothing,” the agency said. “He then crouched into a shooter’s stance as if about to fire a weapon. The Secret Service officer discharged his weapon, striking the individual in the torso. "

No weapon was found on the man.

President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a U.S. Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control.”

The Associated Press contributed reporting to this article.