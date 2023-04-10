Reports of child abuse went down during pandemic, but now are rising in Montgomery County

One in four children will be abused or neglected at some point before reaching adulthood, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In 2022, the assistant prosecutors at CARE House, the local Child Advocacy Center, reviewed 115 cases of felony child abuse or neglect that were presented by law enforcement.

In cases of child abuse just reported to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which does not include cities with their own police departments, there have been eight reports made of suspected child abuse this year so far, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office investigated 11 in 2022, 12 in 2021, 11 in 2020, 10 in 2019, and 19 in 2018.

Parents should also be aware of who their kids are spending time with and what they are doing, both in person and online, Heck said.

“Be aware of who they’re around and what they’re doing,” Heck said. “Be aware of what your children are doing online, what games they are playing. Know the signs of child abuse and report.”

If you have a concern about child abuse or neglect, report it to your local law enforcement agency or call Children Services at 937-224-KIDS (5437), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has launched 855-O-H-CHILD (855-642-4453), an automated telephone directory that will link callers directly to a child welfare or law enforcement office in their county. Reports can be anonymous.

Know the signs

Child abuse can take the form of physical abuse, sexual abuse, emotional abuse, neglect, and/or substance abuse. According to Dayton Children’s Hospital, kids who are being abused might:

Have frequent bruises, especially in places kids don’t usually get bruises from play.

Have stories to explain injuries that don’t make sense or keep changing.

Not want to go home.

Avoid being with the abuser.

Avoid being with others.

Show signs of emotional trauma, like fear, anger, or trouble relating to or trusting others.

Be sad or depressed.

Bully others.

Hurt themselves, like cutting.

Have nightmares or trouble sleeping.

Act out in class, have trouble paying attention, or be hyperactive.

Use drugs.

Additionally, parents who abuse children may also show signs. For example, parents or adults who abuse children may: