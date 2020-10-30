Retiree day postponed due to COVID

The annual event was slated to take place Oct. 30. However, organizers and base officials remain committed to providing needed services for the roughly 25,000 military retirees who live in the Dayton area.

“Retiree Appreciation Day is an opportunity to provide invaluable information to our retired military members, from all services, and offer access to many important organizations,” said retired Senior Master Sgt. David McCoy, a co-lead organizer last year who also works in the Retiree Activities Office. “We won’t hold the traditional in-person event this year. The base continues to take a cautious approach, and we didn’t want to bring a lot of retirees together in one place, especially given the high-risk factors in our demographic.”