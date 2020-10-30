Retiree day postponed due to COVID

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base hasn’t forgotten about its retirees – even with this year’s Retiree Appreciation Day canceled due to the base’s COVID-19 operating environment and ongoing health-protection measures.
The annual event was slated to take place Oct. 30. However, organizers and base officials remain committed to providing needed services for the roughly 25,000 military retirees who live in the Dayton area.
“Retiree Appreciation Day is an opportunity to provide invaluable information to our retired military members, from all services, and offer access to many important organizations,” said retired Senior Master Sgt. David McCoy, a co-lead organizer last year who also works in the Retiree Activities Office. “We won’t hold the traditional in-person event this year. The base continues to take a cautious approach, and we didn’t want to bring a lot of retirees together in one place, especially given the high-risk factors in our demographic.”
Retiree Appreciation Day links attendees with services offered by the 88th Medical Group, Dayton Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Ohio Attorney General’s Office and many other agencies.
“They go into briefings that are intended to update attendees on the current state of finances, benefits and pitfalls such as senior scams,” McCoy said. “We usually have an open room full of tables occupied and manned by those same organizations specifically intended to help our retirees. There are medical, dental and surgical professionals; veterans service organizations and many community partners who speak one-on-one with our guests.”
The event took place at the Hope Hotel in recent years. Organizers say they’re hopeful it returns next fall.
McCoy said the Retiree Activities Office is a focal point for retirees from all branches, providing access to and contact with services and representatives sought by the retired community. The most common include:
· Wright-Patterson AFB’s ID Card Section: 937-257-2547, option 0
· Survivor Benefits Program leads: 937-257-6405
· Greene County Veterans Services: 937-562-6020
The RAO is in Bldg. 2 on Area A, but it remains closed due to ongoing pandemic restrictions.
McCoy encourages retirees to engage the Retiree Activities Office via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Retiree-Activities-Office-WPAFB-109753353712171/.