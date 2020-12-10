X

Revered military working dog praised for service to nation

Military Working Dog Rudo and his handler, Staff Sgt. Lacey Bockman of the 88th Security Forces Squadron, are pictured at his retirement ceremony Nov. 16 in the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base theater. Rudo’s retirement plans are to move in with Bockman and her two other dogs. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

By R.J. Oriez, 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs
88th SFS bids farewell to loyal co-worker, friend

It was a military retirement ceremony like few others at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Nov. 16. Seldom does someone wrap up their military career at age 10, but that’s what Rudo has done.

The military working dog’s nine years of service at Wright-Patterson AFB included 22 Secret Service missions in support of the president and vice president, two deployments—one to Turkey and one to Kuwait – and more than 3,000 foot patrols, according to his Certificate of Meritorious Service.

Maj. Julie Roloson, 88th Security Forces Squadron commander, also cited another part of Rudo’s legacy—helping train the squadron’s dog handlers.

“He has helped train no less than 10 of them, often tasked with breaking in the newest ones,” Roloson said.

After the ceremony, Roloson expanded on the role of older, more experienced dogs in the base’s kennel.

“We use those dogs to help break in new handlers, help train up the new handlers, to make them more comfortable,” she said.

Rudo’s last handler, Staff Sgt. Lacey Bockman, referred to him as a “push-button.”

Military Working Dog Rudo and his handler, Staff Sgt. Lacey Bockman, 88th Security Forces Squadron (stage right), are presented with Rudo’s Military Working Dog Certificate of Meritorious Service by Maj. Julie Roloson (left), 88th SFS commander, during Rudo’s retirement ceremony Nov. 16 in the theater at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/R.J. ORIEZ

Credit: 88th Air Base Wing

“He pretty much knows everything,” she said. “He doesn’t need much work put into him, and he’s usually the one teaching us.”

Staff Sgt. Marshall Freeman, currently with the Minnesota Air National Guard’s 133rd SFS, was one of the handlers trained by Rudo, but the relationship went way beyond that.

“He was my best friend!” Freeman said. “We built a bond together over the just a little over two years we were together. We toured the country together. We built a bond and we went all over the place together.”

Some of their missions included providing security for the annual U.N. General Assembly session in New York and working with the Secret Service at Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s “Winter White House” in Palm Beach, Florida.

Freeman was Rudo’s handler for about a fourth of the canine’s career.

“It was amazing. I miss him every day,” Freeman said. “I tell everybody here in Minnesota about him. I show them all the pictures I have of him. I love telling stories about him, about how good a dog he was.”

Bockman describes Rudo as “super loyal” and “very dedicated.” She is repaying that loyalty by adopting him in his old age.

“I figured it would be best if he would be with someone he already knows,” Bockman said, adding he will join her other two dogs, one of which is also a retired military working dog.

She was not the only one of Rudo’s handlers looking to take him home. Freeman also wanted to adopt Rudo when he heard he was retiring, but Bockman beat him to it. Freeman wishes the best for his friend.

“I’m glad he’s retired now,” he said. “He deserves it. I’m hoping he gets all the peanut butter Kongs and chew toys (and) balls that he deserves. I miss him dearly.”

Military Working Dog Rudo and Senior Airman Anthony Martinelli of the 88th Security Forces Squadron sweep the National Air and Space Intelligence Center exterior during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 2, 2017, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Rudo retired Nov. 16, 2020, at the end of an almost nine-year career in which he worked with, and helped train, 10 different handlers. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Military Working Dog Rudo and Senior Airman Anthony Martinelli of the 88th Security Forces Squadron sweep the National Air and Space Intelligence Center exterior during an active-shooter exercise Aug. 2, 2017, at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Rudo retired Nov. 16, 2020, at the end of an almost nine-year career in which he worked with, and helped train, 10 different handlers. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH

Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Wesley F

