Ride the bus in Dayton with Santa this season

Santa Claus is coming to town, and he will be making special appearances aboard the Greater Dayton RTA holiday bus this season.
Santa will pass out candy canes to passengers, who can share their Christmas wishes with him.
- Following is the schedule for St. Nick:
- Friday, Dec. 2: Route 11 – 12:35 p.m. to 3:01 p.m.
- Sunday, Dec. 4: Route 14 – 1:28 p.m. to 3:12 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 6: Route 16 – 9:22 a.m. to 11:05 a.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 8: Route 17 – 12:36 p.m. to 2:25 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 13: Route 4 – 9:13 a.m. to 11:28 a.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 17: Route 8 – 2:17 p.m. to 4:11 p.m.
- Tuesday, Dec. 20: Route 14 – 4 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.
- Thursday, Dec. 22: Route 16 – 11:55 a.m. to 1:32 p.m.
- Saturday, Dec. 24: Route 2 – 9:17 a.m. to 11:24 a.m.
The holiday bus will spread Christmas cheer through Dec. 31, and will run a different route each day. View the holiday bus schedule here.
The vintage Christmas design is a nod to RTA’s 50th anniversary. Inspired by two historic Christmas trolleys, it features a Christmas tree and Santa in his sleigh pulled by reindeer. The bus Inside is decorated for the holiday season and will play holiday music.
Throughout the holiday season, all routes will run a regular schedule seven days a week.
In Other News
1
Some gas prices dip below $3 for first time since last winter; more...
2
Warren County records new monkeypox case
3
How many kids have vaccine exemptions at your kid’s school? Search the...
4
16 people die in Ohio crashes over Thanksgiving weekend
5
First Ohio measles outbreak in 8 years sends 13 unvaccinated kids to...
About the Author