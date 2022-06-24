Right-to-Life backers praise ruling outside Kettering abortion clinic

The Women’s Med Center opened shortly after Roe V. Wade was decided in 1973. The center has been fighting licensing issues with the Ohio Department of Health for years that say surgical abortion clinics must have a written transfer agreement with a hospital to operate in the state. Currently, the center has been operating under waivers signed by doctors affiliated with public medical schools.

Vivian Skovgard, a longtime abortion opponent, said the ruling was an important step forward but there was still more to do. She said she hoped the Ohio legislature would pass the Heartbeat Bill, limiting access to abortion in Ohio.

“Because you know, all the years that we’ve been fighting this and hoping. If you follow Roe versus Wade, you know that the Supreme Court is right,” she said. “The decision was very bad when they decided that.”

Mary Ann Berning drops down onto her knees and prays in front of the Women's Med Center in Kettering after hearing the Supreme Court decision Friday morning June 24, 2022. "It's a victory," she said. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Visitors continued to walk into the Women’s Med Center following the Supreme Court decision.