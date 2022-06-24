BreakingNews
Dayton police responded to domestic dispute hours before woman, girl found dead
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Right-to-Life backers praise ruling outside Kettering abortion clinic

Local News
By
45 minutes ago

About 10 people stood outside the Women’s Med Center in Kettering this morning when the Supreme Court’s decision was released that overturns the constitutional right to abortion.

Mary Ann Berning said she was elated when she first heard the news. She said she was finishing her rosary when she heard the news.

“I’m just on cloud nine right now,” Berning said.

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman prays outside of the Woman’s Med Center in Kettering Friday June 23, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

A woman prays outside of the Woman’s Med Center in Kettering Friday June 23, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman prays outside of the Woman’s Med Center in Kettering Friday June 23, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

She continued, “It’s not my body, my choice. It’s a different body inside of a woman’s body.”

The Women’s Med Center opened shortly after Roe V. Wade was decided in 1973. The center has been fighting licensing issues with the Ohio Department of Health for years that say surgical abortion clinics must have a written transfer agreement with a hospital to operate in the state. Currently, the center has been operating under waivers signed by doctors affiliated with public medical schools.

Vivian Skovgard, a longtime abortion opponent, said the ruling was an important step forward but there was still more to do. She said she hoped the Ohio legislature would pass the Heartbeat Bill, limiting access to abortion in Ohio.

“Because you know, all the years that we’ve been fighting this and hoping. If you follow Roe versus Wade, you know that the Supreme Court is right,” she said. “The decision was very bad when they decided that.”

Combined ShapeCaption
Mary Ann Berning drops down onto her knees and prays in front of the Women’s Med Center in Kettering after hearing the Supreme Court decision Friday morning June 24, 2022. "It's a victory," she said. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Mary Ann Berning drops down onto her knees and prays in front of the Women’s Med Center in Kettering after hearing the Supreme Court decision Friday morning June 24, 2022. "It's a victory," she said. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
Mary Ann Berning drops down onto her knees and prays in front of the Women’s Med Center in Kettering after hearing the Supreme Court decision Friday morning June 24, 2022. "It's a victory," she said. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF

Visitors continued to walk into the Women’s Med Center following the Supreme Court decision.

In Other News
1
Supreme Court overturns abortion, returns decision to states
2
Donations help local women access tampons during shortage
3
Roe V. Wade overturned: Who this will impact in Ohio
4
Local activists react to U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade
5
UPDATE: Kettering neighbors ‘blindsided’ by $11M apartment plans near...

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top