Right-to-Life backers praise ruling outside Kettering abortion clinic

About 10 people stood outside the Women’s Med Center in Kettering this morning when the Supreme Court’s decision was released that overturns the constitutional right to abortion.
Mary Ann Berning said she was elated when she first heard the news. She said she was finishing her rosary when she heard the news.
“I’m just on cloud nine right now,” Berning said.
She continued, “It’s not my body, my choice. It’s a different body inside of a woman’s body.”
The Women’s Med Center opened shortly after Roe V. Wade was decided in 1973. The center has been fighting licensing issues with the Ohio Department of Health for years that say surgical abortion clinics must have a written transfer agreement with a hospital to operate in the state. Currently, the center has been operating under waivers signed by doctors affiliated with public medical schools.
Vivian Skovgard, a longtime abortion opponent, said the ruling was an important step forward but there was still more to do. She said she hoped the Ohio legislature would pass the Heartbeat Bill, limiting access to abortion in Ohio.
“Because you know, all the years that we’ve been fighting this and hoping. If you follow Roe versus Wade, you know that the Supreme Court is right,” she said. “The decision was very bad when they decided that.”
Visitors continued to walk into the Women’s Med Center following the Supreme Court decision.
