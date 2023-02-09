Riverside focusing federal COVID relief funds on construction projects

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a Dayton Daily News series tracking how dozens of our area’s largest governments are spending hundreds of millions of dollars combined from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Visit our “Billions in COVID aid: Where it’s going” special section on our website to see summaries from other communities.
The city of Riverside intends to spend the remainder of the $2.6 million the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act on construction projects this year.
The largest spending planned is $345,000 for repairs and replacement of the Harshman Road Wall, followed by $250,000 for nearby Springfield Street. Projects for 2023 total $1.1 million.
“If costs are lower than anticipated, we will evaluate how best to spend unallocated funds,” said Riverside City Manager Joshua Rauch. “For example, we may consider community revitalization projects such as removing blighted structures.”
Riverside spent another $1.1 million in 2022 on projects, mostly construction related.
“The ARPA grant has provided a critical buffer for the city to continue implementing infrastructure projects,” Rauch said. “Many of these projects bid significantly over budget due to increased inflation. Without ARPA, the city likely would have had to withdraw from some projects or spend significant reserves to complete them.”
