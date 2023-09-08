Riverside man accused of threatening to shoot people at school, stab children at day care

Credit: IPGGutenbergUKLtd

1 hour ago
A Riverside man is accused of threatening to shoot people at a school and stab children at a day care.

Caleb Joseph Chancey, 20, was charged Friday in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Eastern Division, with four felony counts of making terroristic threats.

Credit: Montgomery County Jail

He is held on $2 million bail in the Montgomery County Jail, where he has been since his Wednesday arrest.

Chancey on July 29 “did threaten to take an AR15 weapon to an elementary school and shoot people,” an affidavit stated.

He reportedly made another threat on Tuesday, according to court records.

“Caleb Chancey did threaten to walk to a day care and stab children,” the affidavit stated.

Chancey is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in court.

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

