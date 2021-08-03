Riverside requires masks in city offices as COVID cases climb

The University of Dayton also announced that masks are required in academic, classroom, studio, lab and related spaces and all dining facilities. While masks are not required in shared residential areas, such as lobbies and common areas, the university is strongly encouraging it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends face masks for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, while in indoor public spaces where the area has a substantial or high COVID transmission rate.

The CDC defines substantial transmission as 50-99.99 cases per 100,000 people reported in the last week. High transmission is more than 100 cases per 100,000.

From July 26 to Aug. 1, Montgomery County reported 107.77 cases per 100,000 people, making it a high transmission county, according to the CDC.