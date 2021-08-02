Dayton requires masks indoors at city buildings; may require employee vaccination

The city of Dayton is now requiring employees and visitors to city buildings to wear masks indoors.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated guidance to recommend that people regardless of COVID-19 vaccination status to wear masks while inside based on new information that shows everyone is capable of spreading the delta variant.
City Manager Shelley Dickstein said the order is effective immediately, and that the city is considering mandating vaccines for city employees.
“Over the last two weeks we have received reports of more than a dozen of our employees testing positive,” she said.
One employee died last week due to COVID complications, and one employee spent several days in a local hospital’s intensive care.
“None of these employees has received a vaccine,” Dickstein said.
The Dayton area hospital region on Monday reported 83 COVID-19 patients, which represents about 1 in 23 patients with COVID-19. Three weeks ago, 16 coronavirus patients were hospitalized in the region.
“Our vaccine rate is just not where it should be,” said Dr. Michael Doan, Montgomery County medical director.