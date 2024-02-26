Riverside woman pleads guilty to hitting teen with baseball bat

Riverside police responded around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 27 to a 911 call in the 3500 block of Valencia Street in a neighborhood west of Harshman Road.

Malmsbury reported that the person who broke into her truck in the 400 block of Hypathia Avenue the night before tried to get into her truck again and that she was following him in her car after he started to run, according to a Riverside Police Department report.

Malmsbury retrieved an 18-inch wooden ball bat from her car and caught up to him on foot in a backyard on Valencia Street. She said the teen raised his hands as if to hit her when she swung the bat and struck him in the head, according to the report.

The teen was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital. He suffered a concussion and required a stitch to close a wound to his ear, the report stated.

As part of her plea, two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony, were dismissed.

Malmsbury remains free awaiting sentencing.