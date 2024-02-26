Miami County reports 2nd measles case, no new exposures

On Tuesday the health department announced a person with a confirmed case of measles had visited the Kroger Marketplace at 855 Union Blvd. in Englewood prior to their diagnosis. Health officials warned anyone at the store between 12:45 and 4 p.m. was exposed to measles.

The case reported on Tuesday is likely connected to a case in Montgomery County from earlier this month, according to health officials.

Measles is very contagious, with the virus able to live up to two hours in the air after an infected person leaves the room. Symptoms may not appear for up to 21 days after exposure.

Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes and a rash beginning three to five days after other symptoms. About one in five people who get measles will be hospitalized with complications such as pneumonia, dehydration or brain swelling, according to the health department.

If you were in the Kroger Marketplace located at 885 Union Blvd, Englewood, Ohio on February 13 from 12:45 pm to 4:00 pm, you were exposed to measles, please visit our webpage and complete the online form so we may discuss your exposure with you. https://t.co/iCvSiljsjZ pic.twitter.com/4sUl1HtJVf — Public Health – Dayton & Montgomery County (@PublicHealthDMC) February 20, 2024

Miami County Public Health does not offer measles testing. Anyone with symptoms should avoid contact with others and contact their healthcare provider.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children get two doses of the measles vaccine, according to public health. Adults who have not been vaccinated or are unaware of their status can also receive the MMR vaccine.

Staff writers Samantha Wildow and Jen Balduf contributed to this report.