Road repaving project closing lanes south of Springboro

Road repaving and other improvements are underway on portions of Ohio 122 and Ohio 48 in Warren County. FILE PHOTO

Local News
By
1 hour ago

Pavement repair and resurfacing work has lanes closed on state routes 48 and 122 in Warren County.

Work on S.R. 122 is happening between the intersection with S.R. 123/S.R. 741 at Red Lion and S.R. 48 in Clearcreek Twp.

Single-lane restrictions will be in effect daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and traffic will be maintained by flaggers during hours of operation.

Resurfacing of S.R. 48, between the Clermont County line and Foster Maineville Road and from Portland Boulevard, north of Miller Road, to S.R. 73 at Waynesville will take place in 2023.

The John R. Jurgensen Company was awarded a contract in the amount of $3 million to complete the project, and all work is scheduled to be completed in November 2023.

About the Author

Ed Richter has been a working journalist for 36 years, with the last 32 years working in various capacities covering Butler and Warren counties as a reporter and an editor. An award-winning journalist, Richter covers local news and governments in Warren County focusing on Springboro, Lebanon, Franklin, Carlisle and Waynesville.

