Ronald McDonald House Dayton receives $13M contribution to capital campaign

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton announced on Wednesday the completion of phase one of its capital campaign to fund a new lodging facility thanks to a donation from Ohio’s Medicaid managed care organizations.
The $13 million donation is the largest ever received by RMHC Dayton, organization officials say. The funds, combined with $8 million in community donations, effectively complete the first phase of the total $25 million capital campaign and will go toward construction of a new Ronald McDonald House for patient families.
“Last year, Ronald McDonald House had to turn away 63% of the families that came to us for housing,” said Rita Cyr, CEO, RMHC Dayton. “Expanding our capacity is significant to the strategic growth of our region’s healthcare sector and necessary to support the hundreds of families who travel to Dayton each year for their child’s medical care.”
RMHC Dayton initiated plans earlier this year to raise the funds necessary to build the new 42-room facility. Housing is a critical component of the continuum of care, but their current 14-room facility across from Dayton Children’s Hospital’s main campus is unable to meet the growing need for its services.
“More than half of the families Ronald McDonald House serves are Medicaid eligible. Supporting every family’s needs, while providing essential health care for their children is the goal,” said Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran. “Building on the MCOs’ substantial collaboration throughout the pandemic, we are fully realizing the impact a population health approach can make when joining forces to address targeted health needs.”
Ohio’s participating Medicaid managed care plans include Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Buckeye Health Plan, CareSource, Molina HealthCare of Ohio and UnitedHealthcare Community Plan.
