Ronald McDonald House Dayton receives $13M contribution to capital campaign

The $13 million donation is the largest ever received by RMHC Dayton, organization officials say. The funds, combined with $8 million in community donations, effectively complete the first phase of the total $25 million capital campaign and will go toward construction of a new Ronald McDonald House for patient families.

“Last year, Ronald McDonald House had to turn away 63% of the families that came to us for housing,” said Rita Cyr, CEO, RMHC Dayton. “Expanding our capacity is significant to the strategic growth of our region’s healthcare sector and necessary to support the hundreds of families who travel to Dayton each year for their child’s medical care.”