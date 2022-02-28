Ronald McDonald House is short on space, fundraising for new building

The patients staying at the Valley Street house have different needs than when it first opened. For example, more kids are being treated outpatient and are staying at the Ronald McDonald House along with their family while getting treatment.

Ronald McDonald House leaders also said they want larger common spaces for people to relax and gather outside of their rooms.

In addition, the building needs repairs and is no longer ADA compliant.

Ronald McDonald House estimated it would be a $25 million project, in a project proposal that leaders drew up in the fall. The proposal was submitted to the Dayton Region Priority Development and Advocacy Committee, which each year compiles a list of top priorities that local leaders plan to rally behind for state funding and other dollars.

The committee ranked the project to be a priority for the community.

One of the factors driving the increased number of families needing a place to stay is the increase in pediatric specialty services offered in Dayton, which bring an increase in patients with complex needs.

This includes Shriners Children’s Ohio, which moved from Cincinnati to Dayton in 2021 and provides specialized burn care, plastic and reconstructive surgery, wound and skin disorder care; and specialized care for cleft lip and palate.

At a Tuesday presentation, County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman asked Preitauer if he knew what percentage of patients being turned away were Shriners patients.

Preitauer said Shriners is new to the Dayton area and a part of the pitch for fundraising for the new Ronald McDonald House is the assumption that Shriners will be ramping up capacity.

“You can’t house them at the Drury. The Drury doesn’t have the linen service, the ability to bring in specialized medical equipment. So what’s gonna happen is those kids are going to stay in a hospital longer. That’s very, very expensive,” Preitauer said.

According to Ronald McDonald House, a one-night stay at a Ronald McDonald House is valued at $223 and in 2019 the Dayton nonprofit saved families $2.32 million in out-of-pocket food, lodging, and transportation expenses.