Roots rockers New Old-Fashioned celebrate 10 years at Yellow Cab Tavern

Oliver: “Revisiting some of these old songs has definitely been a time warp for me. It got me thinking about being in David’s parents’ house or Kent’s old basement on Patterson. I think about certain shows and memories of being in studio down in Nashville with Patrick (Himes). It really has been a trip down memory lane because I remember what else was going on personally at the time. It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years.”

Payne: “We all try not to take this for granted. We all kind of learned how to do this together and we’ve been doing it together ever since. I don’t necessarily know another band in town that has been together with the same lineup for that long. The only reason we’re still here is because we’re all friends. We’ve gotten through those down times that might have ended another band because it’s like family.”

Blackbern: “We actually are family with a history and that’s what keeps us going.”

Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.

HOW TO GO

What: The New Old-Fashioned 10th anniversary show with special guests the Boxcar Suite

Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3

Cost: $8 in advance, $12 day of event; cover starts at 8 p.m.

More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com

Artist info: www.magnaphonerecords.com