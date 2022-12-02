Roots rockers New Old-Fashioned celebrate 10 years at Yellow Cab Tavern

Roots rockers the New Old-Fashioned began rehearsing in the summer of 2011 and played its first show that December. This year, however, marks the 10th anniversary of the band’s self-titled debut and the group celebrates the occasion with special guests the Boxcar Suite at Yellow Cab Tavern in Dayton on Saturday, Dec. 3.
David Payne (vocals, guitar), Kent Montgomery (guitar, vocals), Tom Blackbern (bass, vocals) and Matt Oliver (drums) recently reflected on 10 years of music.
Montgomery: “We had a whole conversation about getting a band we had played with and Boxcar Suite actually played our first record release show. They were the number one band we wanted. They haven’t been playing a lot but it worked out. They’re playing this show and that’s exciting for us.”
Payne: “We played in Springfield and Xenia but this is our first actual Dayton show this year. We weren’t actively seeking out shows. Most of what we played is stuff people came to us with. We booked this show back in the spring, so this was the plan all year.”
Montgomery: “We’ll have a walk down memory lane with kind of a career-spanning set. We’re going to play a little bit from everything. There are some songs we haven’t played in a while. It’s weird playing some of these older ones we haven’t touched in a while. It brings up some emotions. You go back into the headspace of where you were.”
Oliver: “Revisiting some of these old songs has definitely been a time warp for me. It got me thinking about being in David’s parents’ house or Kent’s old basement on Patterson. I think about certain shows and memories of being in studio down in Nashville with Patrick (Himes). It really has been a trip down memory lane because I remember what else was going on personally at the time. It’s hard to believe it’s been 10 years.”
Payne: “We all try not to take this for granted. We all kind of learned how to do this together and we’ve been doing it together ever since. I don’t necessarily know another band in town that has been together with the same lineup for that long. The only reason we’re still here is because we’re all friends. We’ve gotten through those down times that might have ended another band because it’s like family.”
Blackbern: “We actually are family with a history and that’s what keeps us going.”
HOW TO GO
What: The New Old-Fashioned 10th anniversary show with special guests the Boxcar Suite
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3
Cost: $8 in advance, $12 day of event; cover starts at 8 p.m.
More info: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com
Artist info: www.magnaphonerecords.com
