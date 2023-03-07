Rose Music Center spurs growth in Huber Heights: What’s happening there?

The venue hosts a diverse array of acts catering to various genres from country, rock and pop to soul, hip-hop and R&B.

What has happened in the area around the Rose since it opened?

Soon after The Rose opened, TJ Chumps opened its fourth restaurant location close by at 7050 Executive Blvd.

A Tru by Hilton hotel opened near the Rose in 2019.

How many apartments are coming to that area?

Besides the 320-unit apartment complex that was just proposed, a 530-unit apartment complex was approved in 2022. If both projects come to fruition, the area could see well over 1,000 new residents in a matter of years.

Who are the developers?

Horizon Line Development have the green light to construct the 530-apartment complex.

Metropolitan Holdings LTD proposed the 320-unit apartment complex.

Besides apartments, what else is coming to the area?

Both apartment projects include land set aside for commercial developments in an area. No end users have been named for the proposed commercial spaces, but as of now, no gas stations or similar operations will be permitted, with establishments like taverns/bars, restaurants, and similar retail businesses preferable.

City Manager Bryan Chodkowski said, “We’re trying to drive more retail and restaurant activity in that area, as opposed to just quick service (fast food) establishments,.”

Warped Wing Brewing Company announced in September 2022 plans to construct a new brewery and taproom at 6602 Executive Boulevard, just west of the Rose Music Center. It will feature a large taproom with an outdoor biergarten, warehouse and production space, and private event space with a small pilot brewing system.

What is on the upcoming concert schedule at The Rose?

Looking ahead, audiences can anticipate five shows already scheduled for the 2023 season, including Robert Plant + Alison Krauss (May 3), Chicago (May 6) Brit Floyd (May 13), Kenny Wayne Shepherd: Backroads Blues Festival (June 7), Ben Folds (June 17), Buddy Guy (June 25), Belinda Carlisle (June 11), and KIDZ BOP (July 29).