Second major development proposed near Rose Music Center in Huber Heights

Located directly north of The Rose, the site is currently vacant, with some trees present, as well as a stream which runs the entire length of the property. Documents state the stream will be preserved, with the goal to develop around it.

Application documents outline plans to construct an apartment complex with multiple buildings, not to exceed a total of 320 individual units. Plans also include preliminary designs for a separate clubhouse, with a movie room, game room, fitness area and outdoor pool space. Around four acres on the east side of the site is proposed for commercial development.

Chodkowski said the residential portion of the project alone would be an estimated $40.5 million investment.

Project details will be presented to planning commission during its Feb. 14 meeting.

In 2022, city council gave Horizon Line Development the green light to construct a 530-apartment complex just under 400 yards to the east on a parcel of land at 7125 Executive Blvd. That project also includes 13 acres for commercial development.

Warped Wing Brewing Company announced in September 2022 plans to construct a new brewery and taproom at 6602 Executive Boulevard, just west of the Rose Music Center. It will feature a large taproom with an outdoor biergarten, warehouse and production space, and private event space with a small pilot brewing system.