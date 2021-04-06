Roundabout construction will impact traffic near Springboro school

Scott Marshall, Springboro Schools spokesman, said the district has been working with Clearcreek Twp. and county officials to prepare for the road improvement project but does not think there will be any “giant delays” or “major impact in general.” Five Points Elementary has a total enrollment of 1,028 students in grades 2-5.

“We’ll have bus routes moved or shifted and some routes may take longer longer than others,” he said. “A large number of our routes will have to make detours, as a result of the construction.”

Marshall said the district’s Transportation Department has worked to reduce the impact this may cause, as best as possible.

“Only a few families will be affected by the fact that their usual pick-up/drop-off location will not be reachable, as a result of the construction, he said. “Those families were contacted by our Transportation Dept. about bringing their student to a different location, which would impact those few families’ pick up/drop off times. Again, only a few families are having their pick-up/drop-off location relocated, as a result of the construction.”

Marshall said most of the construction should be completed during the summer months before school resumes this fall.

For more information about the project, visit http://www.wceo.us/ or contact WCEO at (513) 695-3301.